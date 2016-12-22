Son confesses to cutting mum's throat

Bari, December 22 - The son of an 83-year-old who was found dead with her throat cut has confessed to killing his mother, police said Thursday. Angela Pietrantonio was found dead in her home in the Puglia town of Valenzano. Nick Brandonisio, in his early 50s, has been charged with murder and detained on a psychiatric ward at Bari's Policlinico Hospital.
