Soccer: Lulic plea-bargains 20-day ban for racist remark

Rome, December 22 - Bosnian Lazio midfielder Senad Lulic plea-bargained a 20-day ban over racist comments he lobbed at German AS Roma defender Antonio Ruediger, ANSA has learned Thursday. Lulic, who is white, likened Ruediger, who is black, to a street seller hawking "belts and socks" after Lazio's 2-0 defeat in a December 4 derby. The ban begins today, meaning that the Lazio player will only miss out on one match, against Crotone. Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and CONI Olympic committee prosecutors agreed to the penalty.