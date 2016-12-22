MPS closes -7.48% on last day of capital increase

Milan, December 22 - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank plunged by 7.48% in trading Thursday to close at 15 euros a share. Today was the last day for investors to subscribe to the troubled Tuscan lender's capital increase. Shares were volatile during the day as investors pondered a potential government bailout as Italy's third-largest bank is running out of time to raise the five billion euros it needs to stay afloat by the end of the year. Early morning trading was suspended twice after shares theoretically plunged by 6% and 8% only to reverse course when trading resumed mid-morning to gain 4.3% to 17 euros, only to drop by 2.2%. Wednesday was the deadline for a subordinated bond conversion and for small investors to subscribe to the capital increase while the deadline for institutional investors was at 14:00 today. Sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - showed no sign of participating in the rescue of Italy's oldest bank. Yesterday both houses of parliament approved a resolution authorizing the government to issue public debt bonds up to a maximum of 20 billion euros in 2017 to save Italy's ailing banks. MPS emerged as the worst European lender in EU stress tests earlier this year.