Alitalia, partners reach financing deal

Rome, December 22 - Alitalia and its partners Etihad Airways, Intesa SanPaolo bank, and UniCredit bank signed a deal for the financing of the second phase of its industrial plan early on Thursday. Transportation Minister Graziano Delrio pronounced himself "satisfied" a deal was reached, however the ailing airline will probably need to change tack because its problems are "structural". "We're talking about significant losses," Delrio said. "A different strategy is needed". Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the government is committed to "improving the situation" because Alitalia is "strategic". Also on Thursday, Alitalia shareholders approved a short-term investment plan allowing management to start negotiations with major stakeholders within the next 60 days to "obtain their commitment to enact measures leading to radical cost reductions". Spending cuts are "the only way to guarantee the long-term support of partners and financial institutions, thus ensuring the company's sustainability", the company said in a statement.