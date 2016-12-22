AC Milan will keep on winning says Yonghong Li (2)

Cerca

Rome, December 22 - The Chinese buyer of Silvio Berlusconi's AC Milan said Thursday his group plans to keep the football team on a winning streak. "Our ambition is to continue Milan's history of successes," Sino-Europe Sports Investment (SES) President Yonghong Li told ANSA. "We hope that Silvio Berlusconi will lift other trophies as honorary president in the future". Speculation that his group's capital actually belongs to the Italian media mogul and ex-premier is "completely unfounded," the Chinese businessman added. Li added that the deal to purchase the team from Berlusconi hasn't closed yet because the authorization process from regulators in mainland China is not yet complete.

