Fabrizia Di Lorenzo confirmed as one of Berlin victims (2)

Rome, December 22 - The government on Thursday confirmed that Italian woman Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was one of the people killed in Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. "Italy remembers Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an exemplary citizen killed by terrorists," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter after Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano confirmed that the 31-year-old was dead. "The country joins in the pain of the family". Di Lorenzo's cell phone was found at the scene of the attack, where a truck ploughed into the busy market at high speed, killing 12 people and injuring many others. Her death of the native of the central Italian town of Sulmona was confirmed after DNA tests although her family had already said they held out little hope of seeing her alive again. Di Lorenzo had lived and worked in the German capital for several years.