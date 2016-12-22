M5S 'cries vengeance' for Raggi 'media frenzy'

Cerca

Rome, December 22 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has been the victim of a "media frenzy" and this "screams for revenge", a city councillor from the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) told local media Thursday. City auditors earlier this week nixed the Raggi administration's draft 2017-2019 budget for the nation's capital, and the fact that this made front-page news "has never happened before in Italy", according to M5S city council caucus leader Paolo Ferrara. His comments came after the union of Rome journalists filed a complaint with the city prosecutor against the M5S mayor, whom they claim has "repeatedly violated the law on transparency in administration and journalists' right to access, to knowledge of, to vigilance and oversight over the activities of City Hall". The union denounced Raggi's shutting down of the City Hall press room, the "persistence of an unjustifiable silence on the main events that should be submitted to... public opinion through the media, the sham press conferences with no questions from reporters allowed, and the preventive censorship through gag orders distributed within the city administration". The union also charged City Hall has failed to grant journalists free access to city council meetings, that the mayor and her cabinet refuse to grant interviews, that the administration has failed to make city government measures and documents accessible online, and also that it has failed to update the online phone numbers and email addresses of City Hall officials.

