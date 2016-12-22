Tagliata, 19, gets 20 years for ex's parents murder

Ancona, December 22 - Antonio Tagliata, 19, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend's parents. Tagliata shot Fabio Giacconi, a non-commissioned Italian Air Force officer, and Roberta Pierini dead at their home in the Marche city of Ancona on November 7, 2015. He was 18 at the time. The girl was sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder conspiracy in July this year, when she was 16 years old. Tagliata claimed his ex-girlfriend, who has not been named because of her age, hatched the plan to murder her parents because they were against their relationship.