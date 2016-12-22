Calenda rules out ad hoc measures for Mediaset (2)

Rome, December 22 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Thursday ruled out the possibility that the government could pass specific measures to protect Mediaset from a hostile takeover by French group Vivendi. While stressing that the Vivendi shared grab was "viewed negatively," he added: "this does not mean that we'll pass ad hoc measures". On Wednesday Italy's AGCOM telecoms watchdog agreed to investigate Vivendi's massive buys of Mediaset shares after Silvio Berlusconi's company complained Vivendi is "violating sector regulations". Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Italy's top private broadcaster, has filed a complaint for insider trading against Vivendi, describing its buying spree as a hostile takeover attempt. Milan prosecutors have also opened a market manipulation probe following a Fininvest complaint that Vivendi allegedly intentionally acted to devalue Mediaset before launching its recent share grab, by backtracking on a deal to purchase its Premium pay-TV branch in the summer. Vivendi said its Mediaset share buys are part of its strategy to develop its presence in southern Europe. It has taken its stake in the company to over 25%. Stock market regulator CONSOB has summoned Mediaset for talks later on Thursday and it is set to speak to Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine on Friday, sources said. Trading in Mediaset's stock was down 6.7% on Thursday after being suspended for excessive volatilty.