Calenda rules out ad hoc measures for Mediaset

Rome, December 22 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Thursday ruled out the possibility that the government could pass specific measures to protect Mediaset from a hostile takeover by French group Vivendi. While stressing that the Vivendi shared grab was "viewed negatively," he added: "this does not mean that we'll pass ad hoc measures".
