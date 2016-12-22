Fabrizia Di Lorenzo confirmed as one of Berlin victims (3)

Rome, December 22 - The government on Thursday confirmed that Italian woman Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was one of the people killed in Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. "Italy remembers Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an exemplary citizen killed by terrorists," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter after Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano confirmed that the 31-year-old was dead. "The country joins in the pain of the family". Di Lorenzo's cell phone was found at the scene of the attack, where a truck ploughed into the busy market at high speed, killing 12 people and injuring many others. Her death of the native of the central Italian town of Sulmona was confirmed after DNA tests although her family had already said they held out little hope of seeing her alive again. Di Lorenzo had lived and worked in the German capital for several years. President Sergio Mattarella expressed his sorrow too. "The news that Fabrizia Di Lorenzo has been identified among the victims of the Berlin massacre confirms our worst fears of the last few days," said Mattarella. "The pain at her death is great. Once again one of our young compatriots has been the victim of the senseless, execrable violence of terrorism. "I express the solidarity and closeness of the whole country to Fabrizia's parents and brother". Another young Italian woman, 28-year-old Valeria Solesin, was among the 130 victims of the November 2015 attacks by Islamist terrorists in Paris.