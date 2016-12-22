Cerca

Rome

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo confirmed as one of Berlin victims (3)

Italian woman killed in Monday's attack on Christmas market

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni sulle tangenti in Marina
18.12.2016

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina

Scontro frontale tra automobili due sorelle morte, grave un uomo
15.12.2016

Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo

esorcismo
15.12.2016

Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo

Tamponamento sulla tangenziale poi arriva un tir e travolge 4 veicoli Feriti non gravi e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti
19.12.2016

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti

Matera, il presepe prende vita
17.12.2016

Matera, il presepe prende vita

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti
20.12.2016

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo confirmed as one of Berlin victims (3)

Rome, December 22 - The government on Thursday confirmed that Italian woman Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was one of the people killed in Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. "Italy remembers Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an exemplary citizen killed by terrorists," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter after Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano confirmed that the 31-year-old was dead. "The country joins in the pain of the family". Di Lorenzo's cell phone was found at the scene of the attack, where a truck ploughed into the busy market at high speed, killing 12 people and injuring many others. Her death of the native of the central Italian town of Sulmona was confirmed after DNA tests although her family had already said they held out little hope of seeing her alive again. Di Lorenzo had lived and worked in the German capital for several years. President Sergio Mattarella expressed his sorrow too. "The news that Fabrizia Di Lorenzo has been identified among the victims of the Berlin massacre confirms our worst fears of the last few days," said Mattarella. "The pain at her death is great. Once again one of our young compatriots has been the victim of the senseless, execrable violence of terrorism. "I express the solidarity and closeness of the whole country to Fabrizia's parents and brother". Another young Italian woman, 28-year-old Valeria Solesin, was among the 130 victims of the November 2015 attacks by Islamist terrorists in Paris.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

23.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia