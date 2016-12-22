Cerca

ECB says recovery consolidating, QE may be extended

Inflation soon to exceed 1%

Rome, December 22 - The European Central Bank (ECB) said Thursday in its December economic bulletin that recovery in the eurozone "continues" and will progress at a "moderate rate", although it is consolidating. The most recent data registered a growth trend in the fourth quarter of 2016, the ECB also said in its comprehensive analysis of economic and monetary developments. The central bank forecast that inflation will exceed 1% around the start of the next year thanks to the increase of oil prices, with a further acceleration in 2018 and 2019. The ECB will continue its 80-billion-euro monthly quantitative easing bond-buying program through March and then 60 billion a month "until the end of December 2017 or beyond, if necessary", the bank also said.

23.12.2016

