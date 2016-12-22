Cerca

Milan

MPS shares volatile ahead of possible State rescue (2)

Up 4.3% to 17 euros after trading resumes

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni sulle tangenti in Marina
18.12.2016

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina

Scontro frontale tra automobili due sorelle morte, grave un uomo
15.12.2016

Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo

esorcismo
15.12.2016

Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo

Tamponamento sulla tangenziale poi arriva un tir e travolge 4 veicoli Feriti non gravi e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti
19.12.2016

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti

Matera, il presepe prende vita
17.12.2016

Matera, il presepe prende vita

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti
20.12.2016

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

MPS shares volatile ahead of possible State rescue (2)

Milan, December 22 - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) were volatile in morning trade in Milan on Thursday as investors pondered a potential government bailout as Italy's third-largest bank is running out of time to raise the five billion euros it needs to stay afloat by the end of the year. Early morning trading was suspended twice after shares theoretically plunged by 6% and 8% only to reverse course when trading resumed mid-morning to gain 4.3% to 17 euros, but then the gain dropped back to 2.2%. Wednesday was the deadline for a subordinated bond conversion and for small investors to subscribe to a capital increase while the deadline for institutional investors is Thursday. Sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - showed no sign of participating in the rescue of Italy's oldest bank. The Italian Senate and Lower house Wednesday both approved a resolution authorizing the government to issue public debt bonds up to a maximum of 20 billion euros in 2017 to save ailing banks. MPS emerged as the worst lender on European stress tests earlier this year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

23.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia