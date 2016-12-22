MPS shares volatile ahead of possible State rescue (2)

Milan, December 22 - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) were volatile in morning trade in Milan on Thursday as investors pondered a potential government bailout as Italy's third-largest bank is running out of time to raise the five billion euros it needs to stay afloat by the end of the year. Early morning trading was suspended twice after shares theoretically plunged by 6% and 8% only to reverse course when trading resumed mid-morning to gain 4.3% to 17 euros, but then the gain dropped back to 2.2%. Wednesday was the deadline for a subordinated bond conversion and for small investors to subscribe to a capital increase while the deadline for institutional investors is Thursday. Sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - showed no sign of participating in the rescue of Italy's oldest bank. The Italian Senate and Lower house Wednesday both approved a resolution authorizing the government to issue public debt bonds up to a maximum of 20 billion euros in 2017 to save ailing banks. MPS emerged as the worst lender on European stress tests earlier this year.