Salerno-to-Reggio Calabria motorway finally complete

Salerno, December 22 - Highways agency ANAS said Thursday that the Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway is finally complete, 55 years after work first started, with the opening of traffic in the Larìa tunnel near Cosenza. Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio and ANAS President Gianni Vittorio Armani are travelling on the motorway to inaugurate it along with journalists. The journey will end at Villa San Giovanni, where Premier Paolo Gentiloni will take part in a ceremony.