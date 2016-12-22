Arrest warrant issued for brother of murdered engineer

Naples, December 22 - A court in Naples has issued an arrest warrant for Luca Materazzo, 36, who is suspected of having murdered his 51-year-old brother Vittorio Materazzo, judicial sources said Thursday. Vittorio Materazzo was stabbed to death on November 28 in front of his home in Naples. His brother, who faces charges of premeditated and aggravated murder, disappeared on December 9 after DNA testing began. Police searched the family's homes in Abruzzo, Lombardy and Sardinia.