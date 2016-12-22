Agreement to save AlmavivA jobs in Naples

Naples, December 22 - The AlmavivA Contact call center has reached an agreement with union representatives to avoid 843 layoffs in Naples. The deal, reached in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, was not signed by representatives for the company's 1,600 employees in Rome. The agreement provides for national social safety nets until April 1 next year and for talks to continue, said the labor councilor for the Campania region around Naples, Sonia Palmieri.