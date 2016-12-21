Raggi aware of Marra conflict of interests says ANAC (2)

Rome, December 21 - The National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) said Wednesday Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was aware of her ex right-hand man Raffaele Marra's conflict of interests in the appointment of his brother Renato to a highly paid executive post in City Hall. "The mayor was aware of the obvious conflict of interests, but (this) is not enough to remove the conflict," ANAC said. There are "contradictions" in Raggi's account of how Marra's brother was named to the post, ANAC said. The Authority also said that Raffaele Marra had a conflict of interests in the promotion of his brother Renato Marra from deputy municipal police chief to city tourism department head, at a hefty salary increase. This is so whether Raffaele Marra, who headed the city personnel office at the time, "played a merely formal role... or whether he participated directly" in the appointment. ANAC has sent its report to the Rome prosecutor's office. Raffaele Marra is under arrest for corruption since Friday along with Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini, who is suspected of bribing the city official with money to buy a flat.