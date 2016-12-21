Cerca

Milan

MPS 'failing to raise cash on market'

Atlante only available if govt steps in

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni sulle tangenti in Marina
18.12.2016

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina

Scontro frontale tra automobili due sorelle morte, grave un uomo
15.12.2016

Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo

esorcismo
15.12.2016

Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo

Tamponamento sulla tangenziale poi arriva un tir e travolge 4 veicoli Feriti non gravi e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti
19.12.2016

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti

Matera, il presepe prende vita
17.12.2016

Matera, il presepe prende vita

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti
20.12.2016

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

MPS 'failing to raise cash on market'

Milan, December 21 - The market has failed to respond to an offer by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank in a bid to raise five billion euros in recapitalization by year's end, financial sources said Wednesday. The sources said institutional investors are likely to back away after Qatar's sovereign fund - which had expressed interest in chipping in with one billion euros - declined to participate in the rescue of Italy's oldest and third-largest bank. Also on Wednesday asset manager Quaestio, which runs the private Atlante ('Atlas') finance industry rescue fund, said its agreement to take on the marketing of MPS's non-performing loans (NPLs) is "subject to the success of a market capital increase operation". Atlante "remains available to securitize" the Tuscan bank's NPLs if the State intervenes, Quaestio said in a statement. MPS shares plunged 12.08% to close at 16.3 euros a share Wednesday on what was the deadline for a subordinated bond to share conversion and for small investors to subscribe to a capital increase. The deadline for institutional investors is tomorrow at 14:00.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

23.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia