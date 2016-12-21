Cerca

Scrap vouchers or no confidence, Speranza tells Poletti (2)

Motion against labour minister filed in Senate

Rome, December 21 - The leader of a dissenting leftwing minority from the ruling center-left Democratic Party (PD) on Wednesday urged Labor Minister Giuliano Poletti to do away with work vouchers, or he will vote no-confidence. "Open letter to Minister Poletti: scrap the vouchers, or no confidence," tweeted PD MP Roberto Speranza. Senators from the small Italian Left (SI) party, the rightwing Northern League, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Mixed Group caucus filed a no-confidence motion in Poletti on Wednesday. The labour minister came under fire for saying it's not a problem for some of Italy's young people to be "out of the way" when commenting on the thousands who have emigrated to find work. He has apologised. Poletti said earlier this month that the government was ready to change the 10-euro voucher system used to pay for occasional work. "The government is ready to reset the voucher limits," he said. "We introduced a system to trace their use and we'll see the effect from next month. If the effect is to slow the increase and put the instrument under control, fine. But if the data says this is not sufficient to correctly reposition the vouchers, we'll act". Trade unions have blasted the vouchers, saying they are being widely abused, with some employers using them to pay employees who are actually working regularly and often full time.

