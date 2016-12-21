Berlusconi bashes Vivendi 'blackmail, extortion'

(supersedes previous)Rome, December 21 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday French company Vivendi is trying to "blackmail" and "extort" his Mediaset conglomerate after it backtracked out of a deal last summer to buy Mediaset's Premium pay-TV division. "They decided to strong-arm us, perhaps to force us to give up on suing them," said the media mogul and leader of the center-right Forza Italia (FI) party. "They blackmailed, extorted us and so we're fighting in the face of this hostile takeover, which we plan to resist. We believe the judiciary should take up our suits - not keeping one's word is unacceptable". Berlusconi added "we're in the absurd position of not being able to buy shares" in Mediaset because under Italian law, single stakeholders can only purchase up to 5% a year. "The French have been able to snap up 29%, and we're stuck at 40%," the ex-premier said, adding he hopes he can count on the votes of "another 20%" of shareholders so his family can reach 51% ownership of the company. Vivendi has said it wants to reach a 30% stake in Mediaset. Also on Wednesday, AGCOM telecoms watchdog agreed to investigate FVivendi's massive buys of Mediaset shares after Berlusconi's company complained Vivendi is "violating sector regulations". It also claimed Vivendi poses a "possible obstacle to Mediaset's development strategies due to the connection with Telecom Italia", of which Vivendi is the number one stakeholder. Mediaset shares added 2.84% to close at 4.56 euros a share in trading today, with 71.4 million shares changing hands equal to 6% of capital. Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine will go before the Italian stock market regulator CONSOB in Rome on Friday for a hearing, according to financial sources. Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Italy's top private broadcaster, has filed a complaint for insider trading against Vivendi, describing its buying spree as a hostile takeover attempt. Milan prosecutors have also opened a market manipulation probe following a Fininvest complaint that Vivendi allegedly intentionally acted to devalue Mediaset before launching its recent share grab, by backtracking on a deal to purchase its Premium pay-TV branch last summer. Vivendi said its Mediaset share buys are part of its strategy to develop its presence in southern Europe. On Tuesday, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the government is "concerned" over the Mediaset situation.