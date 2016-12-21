Govt in last-ditch effort to save AlmavivA jobs (2)

Rome, December 21 - The government on Wednesday made a last-ditch mediation to avert the planned layoffs of 2,511 AlmavivA Contact call center employees. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda proposed continued talks with government oversight and voluntary redundancies through March 31 next year. CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL unions agreed to continue the talks as long as government acts as a watchdog to make sure management engages in good faith and sticks to whatever deal is made. AlmavivA Contact said in October it was shutting down its Rome and Naples offices, cutting 1,666 staff in the first and 845 in the latter. AlmavivA Contact is a subsidiary of ICT company AlmavivA.