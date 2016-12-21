Cerca

Cruelty-free holiday tips from Italy's ENPA

'Think long and hard before giving a pet for Xmas'

Rome, December 21 - Italy's National Animal Protection Organization (ENPA) issued recommendations Wednesday for cruelty-free holidays. "The first golden rule is to think long and hard before giving dogs, cats or other pets as Christmas gifts - many end up being abandoned," said Italy's oldest and largest animal welfare non-profit. "If you opt for an animal, you should do so in the awareness it will need to be loved and cared for its entire life," said ENPA. Buying pets in stores is not recommended, because they may come from unscrupulous or illegal breeders or may have been trafficked. ENPA recommends going to the local pound or animal shelter instead. The organization added "exotic species should be avoided at all costs" because they are uprooted from their natural habitats and will inevitably suffer in ours. ENPA also said those who would spare animals suffering should stay away from fur, ivory, and New Year's fireworks, and opt for vegan or vegetarian holiday meals.

