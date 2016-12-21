Piercing, heavy makeup banned for Venice police

Venice, December 21 - The Venice city council has decided to prohibit municipal police from wearing ponytails, colored nail polish and visible body piercings, and will require that all makeup be light. The 76 pages of regulations were issued by the council under Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. Italian daily Il Corriere delle Sera noted that some of the choices were made due to security reasons and others for the sake of the professional appearance of the corps. Some of the rules depend on the officer's gender: males are not allowed to wear earrings but females are, except for hanging ones due to their posing a potential security risk. Males cannot have ponytails and their hair must be kept short, while women can have long hair so long as it is kept in a chignon for practical reasons. There are also rules for beards and moustaches. The council will soon be announcing a competition to hire new municipal police officers and new requirements may include physical performance, which had not been taken into consideration in the past.