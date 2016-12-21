Cerca

Venice

Piercing, heavy makeup banned for Venice police

Move for security and keeping up appearances

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni sulle tangenti in Marina
18.12.2016

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina

Scontro frontale tra automobili due sorelle morte, grave un uomo
15.12.2016

Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo

esorcismo
15.12.2016

Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo

Tamponamento sulla tangenziale poi arriva un tir e travolge 4 veicoli Feriti non gravi e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti
19.12.2016

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti

Matera, il presepe prende vita
17.12.2016

Matera, il presepe prende vita

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti
20.12.2016

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Piercing, heavy makeup banned for Venice police

Venice, December 21 - The Venice city council has decided to prohibit municipal police from wearing ponytails, colored nail polish and visible body piercings, and will require that all makeup be light. The 76 pages of regulations were issued by the council under Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. Italian daily Il Corriere delle Sera noted that some of the choices were made due to security reasons and others for the sake of the professional appearance of the corps. Some of the rules depend on the officer's gender: males are not allowed to wear earrings but females are, except for hanging ones due to their posing a potential security risk. Males cannot have ponytails and their hair must be kept short, while women can have long hair so long as it is kept in a chignon for practical reasons. There are also rules for beards and moustaches. The council will soon be announcing a competition to hire new municipal police officers and new requirements may include physical performance, which had not been taken into consideration in the past.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

23.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia