Romeo apologizes for 'errors of assessment' on Marra (2)

Rome, December 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's resigning chief secretary Salvatore Romeo apologized Wednesday for what he called "errors of judgment" after the arrest of former Raggi right-hand man Raffaele Marra on corruption charges. "Unfortunately I committed some errors of assessment in view of the events involving Raffaele Marra, and for this I apologize to the people of Rome," he said in a statement. "I step down to prevent damage to City Hall through attacks on my person". Romeo, who reportedly introduced Marra to Raggi some time before she ran for mayor on a populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) ticket, also said he has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into Marra. The latter was a powerful official in the rightwing administration of former Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno and former center-right Lazio regional governor Renata Polverini, who resigned in 2012 amid an expenses scandal. He was arrested along with Rome real estate developer Sergio Scarpellini last Friday on suspicion of bribery. Raggi staunchly defended her appointee Marra in spite of protests from M5S leadership, right up to his arrest.

