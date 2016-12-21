Poletti no-confidence motion filed

Rome, December 21 - A no-confidence motion in Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti signed by members of the Italian Left, Northern League, 5-Star Movement and the Mixed Group was filed in the Senate on Wednesday. Poletti is under fire for saying it was not a problem for Italy to have some of its young people "out of the way" when commenting on thousands who have left the country to find work. He has apologised.
Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»
Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina
Scontro frontale tra automobili
2 sorelle morte, grave un uomo
Sentono urla strazianti
e chiamano i Carabinieri
ma era un esorcismo
Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd