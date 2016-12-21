Cerca

Logli gets 20 years for murder of missing wife

But no jail for Logli, pending appeal

Logli gets 20 years for murder of missing wife

Pisa, December 21 - A man whose wife went missing in January 2012 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years for murder and tampering with a body. Antonio Logli was found guilty of murdering Roberta Ragusa. Custody of their two children was permanently revoked. The court however declined a prosecution request to have him held in pretrial detention pending his appeal. Instead, he was ordered to stay in the small town of San Giuliano Terme between the hours of 21:00 and 06:00. In March Italy's supreme Cassation Court ordered a new trial for Logli, who was cleared last year of killing Ragusa. Ragusa went missing on the night of January 12, 2012, from the couple's home in the Tuscan village of Gello near Pisa after she discovered her husband was having an affair with Sara Calzolaio, their children's former babysitter. Logli said he only realized his wife was not around on the morning of January 13, 2012, when he reported her missing. He told police he went to sleep the night before and woke up to realize his wife had not slept in their bed. Calzolaio later testified that he had told her to destroy the cell phones they used to communicate as lovers. The missing woman's body was never found.

