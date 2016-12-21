Di Lorenzo's mother feels 'she's gone'

Sulmona, December 21 - The mother of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, an Italian woman feared to have been killed in Monday's attack in Berlin, has said that she feels her daughter has passed away. "The pain is too big... I feel that she has left me," the mother said in a phone call to Sulmona Bishop Angelo Spina, the clergyman revealed. "She was so content, happy to be there. It's sad that a person leaves work and doesn't come back".