Govt protecting savers says Padoan (2)

Rome, December 21 - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a report to the Lower House on Wednesday that eventual government interventions to increase national debt by up to 20 billion euros to save ailing banks will make efforts for "maximum protection" of retail investors, with impacts on depositors "minimised or made nonexistent". He said the measures would take into account margins set by European rules on State aid and banking directives. Italy's third-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, may need a State bailout if its bid to raise five billion euros in fresh capital fails this month. The Italian Senate and Lower House on Wednesday both approved a resolution authorising the government to issue public debt bonds up to a maximum of 20 billion euros in 2017, "for the eventual adoption of measures to ensure the economic and financial stability of the country, reinforce capital in the banking system and protect savings".