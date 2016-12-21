Pope says Bethlehem was chosen for its humility

Vatican City, December 21 - Pope Francis in his general audience on Wednesday said that Bethlehem was chosen as Jesus's birthplace because it's "not a capital, and therefore preferred by divine providence, which likes to act through the small and the humble". He said that, in its simplicity, the Christmas crib sends a message of hope. "That's why it's important to look at the Christmas crib, to stop a bit and see how much hope there is in these people," Pope Francis said.
