MPS says no certainties about State intervention (2)

Milan, December 21 - The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) wrote in the prospectus for its capital increase that there are no certainties about a State intervention if the operation fails. "There is no certainty that the State will intervene and, if it does, there are no certainties about the way it will intervene or the amount," it said. It added that State aid could be "conditioned by a sharing of the burden by shareholders and those who have subscribed to subordinate debt bonds or hybrid capital". The State may have to step in if the bank, Italy's oldest and third-largest lender, fails in a bid to raise five billion euros of fresh capital this month.