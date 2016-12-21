Pope left Vatican to buy shoes

Rome, December 21 - Pope Francis left the Vatican to boy a pair of shoes in a shop in Rome's Via del Gelsomino on Tuesday. The trip is documented by photos and videos posted on social media by those present.
