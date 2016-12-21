Italy leading player in Mediterranean area says EY

Cerca

Rome, December 21 - Italy should build on its position as a leading player the Mediterranean area, according to EY Italia. "The regions that look onto the Mediterranean account for around 15% of world GDP, so it is an important area where Italy plays a central role," Donato Iacovone, EY Italia's CEO and managing partner of the Mediterranean area, said in Rome. The CEO explained that the firm, one of the world's big four accounting companies, intends to help put Italy in a position to be the driving force. Iacovone said the debate centres of business opportunities "for all the countries that commit to this area", pointing out that "job creation is the only real antidote to the unpleasant events that are occurring, from the problem of refugees to terrorism". For this reason EY Italia is organising the second Strategic Growth Forum Mediterranean in the capital on February 9 and 10. "The top business operators, international institutions and government representatives are taking part, with the precise aim of seeking to identify opportunities together," Iacovone stressed. "We want to be as concrete and possible, so the focus is on specific issues: logistics, transport, which companies, banks and financiers will discuss; renewable energies, an area where Italy is one of the countries with the greatest know-how; cyber security and physical security, linked to the acts of terrorism; and digital issues, the effects of new technologies on business and civil services". The previous Forum focused more in the Mediterranean in the strict sense. EY said that now the region is considered a bridge. "We go as far as China and India, two countries that invest a great deal in the EU and the Mediterranean basin," he said. Iacovone said this was borne out by an EY study that showed "all the investments in the EU in 2016 generated 220,000 jobs (up 14% with respect to the previous year) and China is the second-biggest investor after the United States".

