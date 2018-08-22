Siracusa male football fans tell women to stay in back rows

Mercoledì 22 Agosto 2018 | 19:39

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche inseparabili fino alla fine

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre: mai dispersi

Minaccia una 12enne in un bar con un coltello, fermato 50enne, quasi linciato dalla folla
22.08.2018

Adesca tre 12enni online nel Leccese, 50enne rischia linciaggio della folla

Bari, si cala i pantaloni e si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne
21.08.2018

Bari, si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis
21.08.2018

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca
22.08.2018

Via i fan dopo il concerto, rimane una distesa di rifiuti: lo scempio a San Foca

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Palermo

Siracusa male football fans tell women to stay in back rows

Lazio die-hard fans' initiative sparks rage among women

Siracusa male football fans tell women to stay in back rows

Palermo, August 22 - As die-hard Lazio ultra male football fans issued a statement telling women to stay in the back rows of the Olympic Stadium in Rome, their counterparts in Siracusa followed suit and sparked the ire of female fans. The female fans of the Serie C football team on Wednesday announced that they would be splitting from their male counterparts. "The Curva Anna Siracusa," a flyer printed by the group stated, "is aligning itself with the statement issued by the Curva Nord Lazio and finds the criticism aimed at Lazio fans - by those who from political correctness of false do-goodery - sterile and baseless. The front row seats have always been occupied by those living the Curva experience. There is no sexism or discrimination against the women in the rows behind them. This is shown by the fact that our Curva is named after an important woman (the sector was named after the mother of a Siracusa fan, Ed.) and that fact that there are the 'Aretusee' in our group, who were raised in an orderly and disciplined manner." This year, however, the places for the women in Curva Anna will be moved back a few rows "not to degrade them, but for the new line adopted". The female football fans said that they would then split from the group. "Unfortunately," the statement issued by the 'Aretusee' said, "those siding with the stand taken by the Lazio Curva Nord are saying that women must take a step back. We Aretusee disassociated ourselves from this idea and despite the sacrifices made to be ever present at the side of our brothers, we are folding up our banner and our flag, declaring that the women's movement Aretusee is over. This is a sad decision. It was a very hard choice to make."

