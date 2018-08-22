Honeymoon couple caught by police writing on Ponte Vecchio

Florence, August 22 - An Austrian couple on their honeymoon in the Tuscan capital were caught by local police at 1:45 PM on Wednesday writing on the historic Ponte Vecchio. A report has been filed against them. The 39-year-old woman and 46-year-old man had used a marker to write their names in a heart on a wall of the bridge. They were caught in flagrante, however, and now will be subject to up to a year in jail and a fine of up to 3,000 euros. The newlyweds said that they thought it was simply a romantic gesture.