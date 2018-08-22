Honeymoon couple caught by police writing on Ponte Vecchio

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Digital Edition
Florence
22 Agosto 2018
Florence, August 22 - An Austrian couple on their honeymoon in the Tuscan capital were caught by local police at 1:45 PM on Wednesday writing on the historic Ponte Vecchio. A report has been filed against them. The 39-year-old woman and 46-year-old man had used a marker to write their names in a heart on a wall of the bridge. They were caught in flagrante, however, and now will be subject to up to a year in jail and a fine of up to 3,000 euros. The newlyweds said that they thought it was simply a romantic gesture.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche inseparabili fino alla fine
Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»
Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre: mai dispersi
Adesca tre 12enni online nel Leccese, 50enne rischia linciaggio della folla
Bari, si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne