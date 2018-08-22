Mum 'drove drunk with two kids in car'

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
Arezzo
22 Agosto 2018
Arezzo, August 22 - A woman was cited Tuesday for drunk driving with two small children in the car in the Tuscan city of Arezzo. The woman was stopped after a passerby reported seeing her vehicle zigzagging through Arezzo's medieval streets. She was found to be four times over the alcohol limit. Her license was confiscated and her car seized.
