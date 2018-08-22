Prosecutor boards Diciotti migrant ship

Taranto perde anche i corsi per gli allievi della Marina Militare: valore 1 mln
22 Agosto 2018
Catania, August 22 - Agrigento prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio on Wednesday boarded the Dicotti coast guard ship in a probe into the allegedly unlawful detention of the 177 migrants who have been aboard the ship and prevented from landing for two days. The probe may lead to charges of abduction, legal sources said. The probe is as yet against person or persons unknown. If it were to target Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has ordered the migrants kept on board until the EU agrees to redistribute them, the case will be put to a special ministers' tribunal, the sources said.
