Gay, 21, bashed by three men

Rome
22 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 22 - A 21-year-old gay man was bashed by three Italians aged between 25 and 30 in Rome Sunday night, the Gay Center reported Wednesday. They reportedly asked him "are you a queer" before beating him. The victim suffered a contusion to the jaw as well as bruising to his neck and nose, the Gay Centre said. Calling for a law against homophobia, the centre said there were "more than 50 episodes a day in Italy".
