Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Minaccia una 12enne in un bar con un coltello, fermato 50enne, quasi linciato dalla folla
22.08.2018

Bari, si cala i pantaloni e si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne
21.08.2018

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis
21.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Rome

Gay, 21, bashed by three men

In Rome

Rome, August 22 - A 21-year-old gay man was bashed by three Italians aged between 25 and 30 in Rome Sunday night, the Gay Center reported Wednesday. They reportedly asked him "are you a queer" before beating him. The victim suffered a contusion to the jaw as well as bruising to his neck and nose, the Gay Centre said. Calling for a law against homophobia, the centre said there were "more than 50 episodes a day in Italy".

