Atlantia weighs impact of license being revoked

Rome, August 22 - The Atlantia board on Wednesday started weighing the impact of the transport ministry's letter to Autostrade per l'Italia seeking to revoke its license for running Italy's highways, the Benetton-controlled holding company said in a statement. Atlantia is weighing the letter "with regard to the group's financial instruments," it said. The government wants to strip Autostrade of its concessionary license after a Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 a week ago. The board also said it was considering the effects of continual statements about it, given that it is quoted on the Milan bourse. It also said it fully supported Autostrade's 500-million-euo plan for reconstruction and relief in Genoa.