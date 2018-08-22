'Hero father' died in Calabria flood but saved kids

Rome, August 22 - A father seems to have made sure his two children were safe by getting them onto rocks and branches but was himself killed in the flash flood on Monday in Calabria. The penitentiary policeman from Cisternino near Brindisi, Gianfranco Fumarola, and two of his children, aged 11 and 12, had been hiking near the Raganello River when the flood hit. His wife Cinzia, an elementary school teacher originally from Calabria, and their 4-year-old son had decided not to take part in the hike. It is believed, Cisternino mayor Luca Convertini said, that the man, "as every father would have, saved his two children prior to being swept away. The children were reportedly found attached to rocks or branches by rescuers". Ten people lost their lives in the flood.