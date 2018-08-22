Diciotti solution 'humanitarian imperative' - EU

Brussels, August 22 - A solution must be found to an Italian coast guard ship carrying 177 migrants Italy is refusing to let land until the EU agrees to redistribute them, European Migration Commission spokesman Tove Ernst said Wednesday. He said "we were contacted by Italy on Sunday and since then we have been in contact with member States to find a swift solution. "The contacts are still ongoing. We are continuing to work, in such a way as that the people on board can be disembarked as soon as possible. "For the European Commission this is first and foremost a humanitarian imperative". House Speaker Roberto Fico said Wednesday the 177 migrants aboard the coast guard ship Diciotti should be allowed to land at Catania before waiting for the EU to agree to redistribute them as Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insists. "The right negotiation with the countries of the European Union can continue without any problem, but now the 177 people, including some unaccompanied minors, must be allowed to disembark," he said. "They cannot be held on board any longer, and then their resettlement in the EU can proceed".