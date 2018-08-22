'I paid Bennett but never had sex' says Argento

Rome, August 22 - Asia Argento admitted paying actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 to settle an abuse lawsuit but said she had done it to avert blackmail, saying she had never had sex with the former child actor. Saying she was "shocked and wounded" by what she called "fake news", the Italian actress and #MeToo figurehead said her partner, late chef Anthony Bourdain, had advised her to make the payout to stop Bennett keeping asking her for money.