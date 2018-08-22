'I paid Bennett but never had sex' says Argento

Sulla Tap è lite tra Lezzi ed Emiliano. Lei: fai sceneggiata. Lui: maleducata
Digital Edition
Rome
22 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 22 - Asia Argento admitted paying actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 to settle an abuse lawsuit but said she had done it to avert blackmail, saying she had never had sex with the former child actor. Saying she was "shocked and wounded" by what she called "fake news", the Italian actress and #MeToo figurehead said her partner, late chef Anthony Bourdain, had advised her to make the payout to stop Bennett keeping asking her for money.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche inseparabili fino alle fine
Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»
Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre: mai dispersi
Bari, si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne
Puglia, i Caf e i furbetti del 5 x mille, «Quella firma a insaputa della gente»