Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

Mercoledì 22 Agosto 2018 | 12:36

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche inseparabili fino alle fine

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre: mai dispersi

Bari, si cala i pantaloni e si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne
21.08.2018

Bari, si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne

Puglia, i Caf e i furbetti del 5 x mille«Quella firma a insaputa della gente»
21.08.2018

Puglia, i Caf e i furbetti del 5 x mille, «Quella firma a insaputa della gente»

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis
21.08.2018

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu
08.08.2018

In partenza alla volta della Grecia, ecco Cefalonia: l’isola più blu

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

'On migrants that landed from Lifeline June 27'

Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

Rome, August 22 - It is Italy and not Malta that is not respecting migrant agreements, Valletta said Wednesday in response to tough-on-migrants Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "Unfortunately Italy has still not respected its commitments on the redistribution mechanism launched by Malta with respect to the migrants offloaded onto the island by Lifeline on June 27," the Maltese government said. Salvini yesterday accused Malta of not respecting its commitments "on a previous redistribution mechanism established by the Italian authorities", Valletta said. Salvini has prevented 177 migrants rescued by coast guard ship Diciotti from landing at Catania. Agrigento prosecutors are probing the case for "unlawful holding".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Salvini slams Saviano on migrant 'seizure'

Salvini slams Saviano on migrant 'seizure'

 
Flash flood: avoidable event says Borrelli (2)

Flash flood: avoidable event says Borrelli (2)

 
Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

 
Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

 
Extremism must not be met with extremism - pope

Extremism must not be met with extremism - pope

 
'I paid Bennett but never had sex' says Argento

'I paid Bennett but never had sex' says Argento

 
Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

 
Bridge collapse: Prosecutors to seize Autostrade files

Bridge collapse: Prosecutors to seize Autostrade files

 

GDM.TV

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate

Nubifragio su Massafra, strade allagate e caos VD
Raffineria Eni in tilt, fuoco e fumo

 
Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

 
Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

 
Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

 
Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci e trascina il proprietario per 20mt: arrestato

 
Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mosso: un motoscafo rischia di affondare

 
Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinato e veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

 
Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Giovinazzo diventa magica: danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

 

PHOTONEWS

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

La giornata barese della famiglia De Laurentiis

 
Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

 
I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

 
Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

 
Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

 
Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

 
Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

 
Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

 

Digital Edition

22.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU