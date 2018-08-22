Extremism must not be met with extremism - pope

Sulla Tap è lite tra Lezzi ed Emiliano. Lei: fai sceneggiata. Lui: maleducata
Digital Edition
Vatican City
22 Agosto 2018
Vatican City, August 22 - Extremism must not be met with similar extremism, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience Wednesday. "Today religious freedom and freedom of conscience must reckon with two opposed but equally threatening ideologies: secularist relativism and religious radicalism, in fact pseudo-religious," he said. "In this regard I will just bring to your attention the real danger of fighting extremism and intolerance with equal extremism and intolerance, also in attitudes and words". The pope was speaking to participants in the international meeting of Catholic lawmakers.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli. Miryam e Claudia, amiche inseparabili fino alle fine
Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»
Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre: mai dispersi
Bari, si masturba davanti a una donna: arrestato 48enne
Puglia, i Caf e i furbetti del 5 x mille, «Quella firma a insaputa della gente»