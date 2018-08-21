Martedì 21 Agosto 2018 | 18:43

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Baricalcio: stasera il primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis
20.08.2018

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate
21.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Milan

New steel Genoa bridge in 8 mts - Autostrade

Will replace wrecked Morandi Bridge

Milan, August 21 - The board of Autostrade per l'Italia said Tuesday it could build a new steel bridge in Genoa in eight months to replace the Morandi Bridge that collapsed killing 43 last Wednesday. The company, it said, was "continuing the activity of planning and design for the reconstruction of the Morandi Bridge." The board said "the project sees the involvement of firms, executors and designers of an international level" and "envisages the demolition of the current remaining structures and the reconstruction of the bridge in steel according to the most modern technologies today available in an estimated period of eight months starting from the obtainment of the necessary authorisations". The board approved a 500 million euro plan with its own resources in the wake of the collapse. The plan, already announced at a Saturday press conference in Genoa, includes initiatives for the families struck by the tragedy, for the reconstruction of the bridge, for Genoa's road transit system and the suspension of tolls on certain routes, the board said in a statement. The Italian government is seeking to strip Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetoon family through the Atlantai group, of its license to operate Italy's highways.

