New steel Genoa bridge in 8 mts - Autostrade

Milan, August 21 - The board of Autostrade per l'Italia said Tuesday it could build a new steel bridge in Genoa in eight months to replace the Morandi Bridge that collapsed killing 43 last Wednesday. The company, it said, was "continuing the activity of planning and design for the reconstruction of the Morandi Bridge." The board said "the project sees the involvement of firms, executors and designers of an international level" and "envisages the demolition of the current remaining structures and the reconstruction of the bridge in steel according to the most modern technologies today available in an estimated period of eight months starting from the obtainment of the necessary authorisations". The board approved a 500 million euro plan with its own resources in the wake of the collapse. The plan, already announced at a Saturday press conference in Genoa, includes initiatives for the families struck by the tragedy, for the reconstruction of the bridge, for Genoa's road transit system and the suspension of tolls on certain routes, the board said in a statement. The Italian government is seeking to strip Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetoon family through the Atlantai group, of its license to operate Italy's highways.