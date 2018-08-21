Italy Church not in truth phase on abuse - Zollner

Sulla Tap è lite tra Lezzi ed Emiliano. Lei: fai sceneggiata. Lui: maleducata
Digital Edition
Rome
21 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 21 - The Catholic Church in Italy is not yet in "moment of truth" on clerical sex abuse, German Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, a member of the Vatican anti-abuse committee, said Tuesday. "I'm eager to say that Italy has not yet lived such a moment of truth regarding sex abuse and the exploitation of power regarding the past," he said. "I hope that these last few weeks, with so much shocking news, have opened the eyes and hearts of the Italian Church too, and its leaders, to work without hesitation and in a substantive way in what is an urgent call by the Lord to all the People of God," Zollner told the SIR news agency.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli
Miryam e Claudia, amiche sino alle fine
Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre dispersi
Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»
Calcio: a Roma primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis
Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari