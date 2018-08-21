Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

Martedì 21 Agosto 2018 | 16:58

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli
Miryam e Claudia, amiche sino alle fine

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre dispersi

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»

Baricalcio: stasera il primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis
20.08.2018

Calcio: a Roma primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari
20.08.2018

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Vatican City

Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

On Aug 25-26 visit

Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

Vatican City, August 21 - Pope Francis will meet victims of priestly sex abuse on his August 25-26 visit to Ireland, the Vatican said Tuesday. Vatican Press Office chief Greg Burke made the announcement in presenting the pope's pastoral visit to the island, one of the many countries to have been racked by clerical sex abuse. Francis will also pray for the victims of abuse on Saturday in a Dublin cathedral in front of a lamp that has been put there to mark victims' suffering, Burke said. "It is important for the pope to listen to them", said Burke, who did not give details on where and when the meeting would take place. He said the victims would decide whether to divulge the contents of the meeting. The pope will also pray at the tomb of the 'patron saint of alcoholics', ex-Franciscan friar Matt Talbot. The announcement came a day after the pope apologised for being "too late" to stop "atrocities" on children, saying the Church had "abandoned the little ones", in reference to about a thousand kids abused in the latest case in the US. In an impassioned letter to the People of God, Francis voiced "shame and repentance" on the latest clerical sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church, saying authorities had acted too late. Francis said "with shame and repentance, as an ecclesiastical community, we admit that we did not go where we should have gone, that we did not act in time recognising the scope and gravity of the damage that was being caused to so many lives". He said "We neglected and abandoned the little ones". The pope said priestly sex abuse of children is a crime that "generates deep wounds". Francis said "we ask forgiveness" for the "atrocities" committed in priestly sex abuse of minors. The pontiff was forced to apologise earlier this year after dismissing victims' claims that Chilean Bishop Juan Barros witnessed and did nothing about abuse committed by the country's most notorious sexual predator, Father Fernando Karadima. Victims groups have complained that Francis has not done enough on the issue.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Autostrade OKs 500-mn plan with own resources

Autostrade OKs 500-mn plan with own resources

 
Italy Church not in truth phase on abuse - Zollner

Italy Church not in truth phase on abuse - Zollner

 
Cartoonist Vincino dies

Cartoonist Vincino dies

 
Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

 
11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

 
Flash flood: Rigopiano rescuer among victims

Flash flood: Rigopiano rescuer among victims

 
Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

Pope to meet sex abuse victims in Ireland

 
Bullies cited for beating boy at village feast

Bullies cited for beating boy at village feast

 

GDM.TV

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate

Massafra, violento nubifragio si abbatte sul paese: strade allagate

 
Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

 
Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

 
Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

 
Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci e trascina il proprietario per 20mt: arrestato

 
Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mosso: un motoscafo rischia di affondare

 
Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinato e veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

 
Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Giovinazzo diventa magica: danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

 

PHOTONEWS

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

 
I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

 
Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

 
Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

 
Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

 
Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

 
Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

 
Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

 

Digital Edition

21.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU