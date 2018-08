Flash flood: Rigopiano rescuer among victims

Cosenza, August 21 - One of the 10 people who died in a flash flood in Calabria Monday was a rescuer who worked at the Rigopiano hotel disaster, sources said Tuesday. Antonio De Rasis, 32, a civil protection volunteer, was among the guides leading hikers through Calabrian gorges when a rain-swollen river struck them. The Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche in January 2017 that killed 29 people. De Rasis was among the rescuers who pulled out 11 people alive.