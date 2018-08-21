11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

Sulla Tap è lite tra Lezzi ed Emiliano. Lei: fai sceneggiata. Lui: maleducata
21 Agosto 2018
Turin, August 21 - Italy on Tuesday deported 11 migrants after a revolt at the start of August in a Permanent Centre for Repatriation (CPR) in Turin. The eight Tunisians and three Moroccans were among the leaders of the riot, police said. Police are still viewing footage of the riot. A Tunisian man has been cited and a Senegalese man has been arrested for violence and resisting a public officer.
