11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

Miryam, Claudia e Gianfranco: le tre vite inghiottite dalla piena
21.08.2018

Gianfranco morto per salvare i 2 figli
Miryam e Claudia, amiche sino alle fine

Escursionisti travolti da torrente Raganello, due pugliesi tra le vittime
21.08.2018

Strage del torrente Raganello, tre pugliesi tra le 10 vittime. Ritrovati gli altri tre dispersi

Giovinazzo, grave una bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante dalla ruota panoramica
21.08.2018

Giovinazzo, grave bimba di 4 anni: colpita da tirante giostra. Madre fa da «scudo»

Baricalcio: stasera il primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis
20.08.2018

Calcio: a Roma primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari
20.08.2018

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»
21.08.2018

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Turin

11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

8 Tunisians, 3 Moroccans

11 migrants deported after Turin centre revolt

Turin, August 21 - Italy on Tuesday deported 11 migrants after a revolt at the start of August in a Permanent Centre for Repatriation (CPR) in Turin. The eight Tunisians and three Moroccans were among the leaders of the riot, police said. Police are still viewing footage of the riot. A Tunisian man has been cited and a Senegalese man has been arrested for violence and resisting a public officer.

