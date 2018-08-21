Flash-flood toll rises to 10 with three still missing

Cosenza, August 21 - The death toll from a flash flood that hit hikers in a mountain-river canyon in Calabria Monday rose to 10 Tuesday as one of those injured died in hospital, with three hikers still missing. The victim died because of a chest trauma in Cosenza hospital, local sources said. He had been gravely injured in the flood that swept away a group of hikers in the Pollino National Park. A search is on for the three missing hikers, police sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri said three mountain rescue teams from Umbria, Campania and Basilicata were taking part in the search. An eight-year-old girl saved after the flash flood was found next to a dead body, rescuers said. The girl, Chiara, "was semi-conscious but in a clear state of shock," a doctor said. "Her parents were almost certainly among the victims," said the doctor, Pasquale Gagliardi, head of the regional copter rescue unit. Calabrian prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe into the disaster. The probe, against person or persons unknown, posits the possible charges of culpable manslaughter, culpable bodily harm, flooding and negligence, judicial sources said. So far no autopsies have been ordered, said prosecutor Eugenio Facciolla. "The first thought," he said, "is to save as many people as possible and then identify the victims. "We will assess the case this afternoon". The bodies were said to bear the typical signs of being dragged down a river.