Diciotti docks at Catania but migrants stay aboard

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari
20.08.2018

Potenza, abusava di una sua alunna: prof finisce ai domiciliari

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli
18.08.2018

Madonna e Oliver Stone superospiti a Monopoli

Baricalcio: stasera il primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis
20.08.2018

Calcio: a Roma primo raduno del nuovo Bari di De Laurentiis

Ilva, giorni di attesa: tutto resta sospeso
20.08.2018

Ilva, giorni di attesa: tutto resta sospeso

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo
19.08.2018

Bus Lecce-Milano coinvolto in tamponamento a catena in Abruzzo

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia
20.08.2018

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti
20.08.2018

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede
20.08.2018

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati
18.08.2018

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti
15.08.2018

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggiaa Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi!
19.08.2018

Vasco, nuovo blitz in spiaggia
a Castellaneta. Ai fan: vengo da voi! 

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti
20.08.2018

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia
18.08.2018

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne
11.08.2018

Vasco Rossi in spiaggia a Castellaneta Marina: beato tra le donne

Rome

Diciotti docks at Catania but migrants stay aboard

Salvini says won't land until EU does its bit

Diciotti docks at Catania but migrants stay aboard

Rome, August 21 - The Coast Guard's Diciotti ship carrying 177 rescued migrants docked at Catania shortly before midnight Monday but the migrants have been kept on the ship until the European Union agrees to their redistribution. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini won't let any migrants off until the EU tells him they will go elsewhere, interior ministry sources have said. "The gallant men of the coast guard," Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli tweeted, "performed their duty saving human lives just 17 miles from Lampedusa". He added: "Now Europe must swiftly play its part." Salvini won't let the migrants off the ship until he gets assurances from the EU that the migrants will be divvied up outside Italy, interior ministry sources said Monday. The sources stressed that answers from Europe were expected. Until they are provided, they said, no one will be allowed to get off the ship. On Monday the Italian foreign ministry "officially and formally" requested the intervention of the EU. The Diciotti picked up the migrants last week after they were spotted in Maltese waters and Salvini has stressed they must be spread across the EU if the ship is to land in Italy. Otherwise, he has said, they will be sent back to Libya. Salvini said on Italian TV: "the ship may land in Italy, as long as the 177 migrants are distributed, in a spirit of solidarity by the EU, which is made up of 27 countries". "Let them pay us this courtesy to play their part, given that we have taken in more than 700,000 people who came by sea". He reiterated the intention of sending the 177 back to Libya unless the EU does its bit.

Bimba Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «Si è svegliata. I medici le fanno la bua»

Bimba di Giovinazzo, le parole del sindaco: «E' sveglia. Bua dai dottori»

 
Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio dei PoohIl video del concerto di Fogli e Facchinetti

Foggia, a piazza Cavour l'abbraccio di Fogli e Facchinetti VIDEO

 
Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra degrado e sporcizia

Bari, ecco il ponte che da anni minaccia il rione Japigia: un giro fra topi e degrado

 
Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci, il proprietario lo scopre e lui lo trascina per 20mt con la macchina: arrestato

Ruba auto per consegna di farmaci e trascina il proprietario per 20mt: arrestato

 
Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mossoUno motoscafo rischia di affondare

Salento, 10 soccorsi per mare mosso: un motoscafo rischia di affondare

 
Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinatoe veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

Leuca, Gdf intercetta cabinato e veliero con 24 migranti: 3 arresti

 
Giovinazzo diventa magica: con danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

Giovinazzo diventa magica: danze sull'acqua e luci multimediali

 
Bari, «scompare» l'aereo rumeno: a rischio le vacanze in Grecia

Bari, sparisce il jet rumeno: addio alle ferie in Grecia

 

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata la sede

Potenza, l'azienda sanitaria finisce sott'acqua: evacuata FOTO

 
I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

I Pooh a Foggia: piazza stracolma per la prima in Puglia

 
Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

Potenza, scontro tra auto sulla SS 658: 5 feriti

 
Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

Foggia, operazione anti-caporalato: un arresto, 12 mezzi sequestrati e 5 denunciati

 
Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

Leuca, un flash mob per dire no ai lidi e sì agli scogli di San Gregorio

 
Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

Schianto tra due auto due camper nel Foggiano: 3 morti e 5 feriti

 
Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

Trani, lo schianto al ritorno dal mare: muore una coppia di Andria

 
Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

Scontro a Martina Franca, muore 71enne alla guida di uno scooter

 

